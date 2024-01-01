LG Jet Cool, Single Split Wall Mounted,12,18,24K BTU, Heating & Cooling.

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Split

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Btu/hr.

    19000

  • kW (Min - Rating - Max)

    5572

HEATING CAPACITY

  • kBtu/hr (Min - Rating - Max)

    19000

EER

  • Btu/hr. W

    9.1

COP

  • Cooling(W/W)

    3.01

POWER INPUT (RATING)

  • Cooling(W)

    1980

  • Heating(W)

    1850

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling(A)

    9.2

  • Heating(A)

    8.4

POWER SUPPLY

  • ø,V,Hz

    1,220-240,50

AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)

  • CFM

    13.3(469)

AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • CFM

    42(1483)

MOISTURE REMOVAL

  • l/h.(pts/h.)

    2.5

NOISE LEVEL

  • Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

    42/39/36

  • Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)

    55

CONNETING TUBE

  • Liquid Side(mm/inch)

    6.35(1/4")

  • Gas Side(mm/inch)

    12,7(1/2")

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    1082x297x212

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    841x595x282

NET WEIGHT

  • Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

    11,6(25,5)

  • Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)

    40,5(89,29)

FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Thermistor

  • CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)

    2 way

  • Steps, Fan/Cool

    3/4

  • Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

    Auto

  • Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

    Manual

  • Setting Temperature Range(Cool)

    18-30

  • Setting Temperature Range(Heat)

    16-30

  • Temperature Increment

    1

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Timer

    24h, On/Off

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

  • Soft Dry Operation

    Yes

  • Restart Delay(minute)

    3

  • Deice Control(Defrost)

    Yes

  • Hot Start

    Yes

  • Auto Chnageover(only H/P model)

    Yes

  • Jet Cool

    Yes

