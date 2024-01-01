We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooling & Heating / 4 HP
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kW (Min - Rating - Max)
8.65
-
Btu/hr.
29500
HEATING CAPACITY
-
kW (Min - Rating - Max)
8.65
-
Btu/h
29,500
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
3020
-
Heating
2700
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
14
-
Heating
12.5
EER
-
W/W
2.85
-
Btu/h.W
9.77
COP
-
W/W
3.20
POWER SUPPLY
-
Φ / V / Hz
1/220/50
AIR FLOW RATE (㎥/MIN(CFM))
-
Indoor,Max
23(812)
-
Outdoor,Max
70(2472)
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Indoor,High dB(A)+3,High
48/44/39
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)+3,Max
60
DIMENSION
-
Indoor (W*H*D)
1190*346*265
-
Outdoor (W*H*D)
950*832*330
PIPING CONNECTIONS
-
Gas Side
15.88(5/8)
-
Liquid Side
9.52(3/8)
MAX. PIPING LENGTH
-
m(ft)
20(65.6)
MAX. ELEVATION DIFFERENCE
-
m(ft)
15(49.2)
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
18(39.7)
-
Outdoor
68(150)
FUNCTIONS
-
Timer
7h, On/Off
-
Jet Cool
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Remote Controller Type
Wirless LCD
-
Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat
3 / 4 / 4
-
Chaos wind(auto wind)
Yes
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Pre filter(washable/anti-fungus)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control(left & right)
Auto
-
Airflow direction control(up & down)
Auto
