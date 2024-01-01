Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

S4-Q24KE3A2

DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

DIMENSIONS

Q24KE3A2

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 7.42 KW
    3,071 ~ 22,000 ~ 25,317 Btu/h

  • Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    240 ~ 2,080 ~ 2,500 W

  • Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.50 ~ 9.50 ~ 14.0 A

  • EER

    10.58 (Btu/h)/W

  • Available Voltage Range

    140 ~ 290 V

  • Power Supply

    1, 220, 50 (Φ/V/Hz)

  • Power Factor - Cooling

    96%

  • Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)

    21.0/16.1/13.1/10.5 m³/min

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)

    47/42/34/31 dB (A)

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    998 × 345 × 210 mm

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1080 × 422 × 281 mm

  • Indoor - Weight (Net)

    12.8 kg

  • Indoor - Weight (Shipping)

    14.9 kg

  • Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling,Max)

    56 dB(A)

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    870 × 655 × 320 mm

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1022 × 716 × 437 mm

  • Outdoor - Weight (Net)

    44.7 kg

  • Outdoor - Weight (Shipping)

    51.9 kg

  • Compressor - Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Compressor - Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan (Indoor) - Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Fan (Indoor) - Motor Output

    58 W

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Output

    85 W

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Material, Tube/Fin)

    Cupper

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Corrosion Protection)

    Gold

  • Circuit Breaker

    25 A

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Outdoor

  • Piping - Size (Liquid)

    1/4 inch

  • Piping - Size (Gas)

    5/8 inch

  • Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D

    21.5,16.0 mm

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)

    3/7.5/30 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (No Charge)

    7.5 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference

    15 m

  • Refrigerant - Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant - Pre Charge

    1350 g

  • Refrigerant - Additional charge

    30 g/m

