DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 12000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.88 ~ 3.33 ~ 3.87 KW
3,000 ~ 11,352 ~ 13,200 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.88 ~ 3.52 ~ 4.04 KW
3,000 ~ 12,000 ~ 13,800 Btu/h
-
Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
140 ~ 1,060 ~ 1,350 W
-
Power Input - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
140 ~ 975 ~ 1,350 W
-
Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.80 ~ 6.00 ~ 7.20 A
-
Running Current - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.80 ~ 5.50 ~ 7.20 A
-
EER
4.00 W/W
13.60 (Btu/h)/W
-
COP
3.61 W/W
12.30 (Btu/h)/W
-
Energy Label Grade - Cooling/Heating
A
-
Power Supply
1/220/50 (Φ/V/Hz)
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 276 V
-
Power Factor - Cooling/Heating
80%/80%
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)
12.5m³/min
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max/H/M/L)
12.5m³/min
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)
42/36/28/21
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H/M/L)
42/36/31 dB(A)
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
837 × 302 × 189 mm
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
905 × 383 × 261 mm
-
Indoor - Weight (Net)
8.9kg
-
Indoor - Weight (Shipping)
10.6kg
-
Outdoor - Air Flow Rate (Max)
27 m³/min
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
836 x 321 x 540 mm
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
717 x 483 x 230 mm
-
Outdoor - Weight (Net)
25.8kg
-
Outdoor - Exterior Color Code
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
-
Compressor - Type
Twin Rotary
-
Circuit Breaker
15A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 x 1.0 No. x mm²
-
Power Supply to Unit
Outdoor
-
Piping - Size (Liquid)
Ø 6.35mm
-
Piping - Size (Gas)
Ø 9.52mm
-
Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)
Flared/Flared
-
Drain Hose Size (O.D, I.D)
21.5, 16.0 mm
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)
3/7.5/15 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference
7m
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant - Pre Charge
850g
-
Refrigerant - Additional charge
20g/m
