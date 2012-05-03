Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 12000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

S4-W12JA3AA

DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 12000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

Summary

DIMENSIONS

W12JA3AA

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.88 ~ 3.33 ~ 3.87 KW
    3,000 ~ 11,352 ~ 13,200 Btu/h

  • Heating Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.88 ~ 3.52 ~ 4.04 KW
    3,000 ~ 12,000 ~ 13,800 Btu/h

  • Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    140 ~ 1,060 ~ 1,350 W

  • Power Input - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    140 ~ 975 ~ 1,350 W

  • Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.80 ~ 6.00 ~ 7.20 A

  • Running Current - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.80 ~ 5.50 ~ 7.20 A

  • EER

    4.00 W/W
    13.60 (Btu/h)/W

  • COP

    3.61 W/W
    12.30 (Btu/h)/W

  • Energy Label Grade - Cooling/Heating

    A

  • Power Supply

    1/220/50 (Φ/V/Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling/Heating

    80%/80%

  • Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)

    12.5m³/min

  • Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max/H/M/L)

    12.5m³/min

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)

    42/36/28/21

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H/M/L)

    42/36/31 dB(A)

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    837 × 302 × 189 mm

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    905 × 383 × 261 mm

  • Indoor - Weight (Net)

    8.9kg

  • Indoor - Weight (Shipping)

    10.6kg

  • Outdoor - Air Flow Rate (Max)

    27 m³/min

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    836 x 321 x 540 mm

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    717 x 483 x 230 mm

  • Outdoor - Weight (Net)

    25.8kg

  • Outdoor - Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2

  • Compressor - Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Circuit Breaker

    15A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 x 1.0 No. x mm²

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Outdoor

  • Piping - Size (Liquid)

    Ø 6.35mm

  • Piping - Size (Gas)

    Ø 9.52mm

  • Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size (O.D, I.D)

    21.5, 16.0 mm

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)

    3/7.5/15 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference

    7m

  • Refrigerant - Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant - Pre Charge

    850g

  • Refrigerant - Additional charge

    20g/m

