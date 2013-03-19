We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 18000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.08 ~ 5.31 ~ 5.36 KW
3,685 ~ 18,114 ~ 18,300 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.08 ~ 5.71 ~ 6.10 KW
3,685 ~ 19,480 ~ 20,800 Btu/h
-
Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
238 ~ 1,630 ~ 1,900 W
-
Power Input - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
238 ~ 1,650 ~ 1,800 W
-
Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.10 ~ 7.50 ~ 9.10 A
-
Running Current - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.10 ~ 7.40 ~ 9.10 A
-
EER
3.26 W/W
11.11 (Btu/h)/W
-
SEER
14.97
-
COP
3.46 W/W
11.81 (Btu/h)/W
-
Power Supply
1, 220, 50 (Φ/V/Hz)
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 276 V
-
Power Factor - Cooling/Heating
95%/95%
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)
19.3/13.5/12/9 m³/min
670.9/476.8/423.8/317.8 CFM
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max/H/M/L)
20/14/13/9.5 m³/min
706.2/494.4/459/335.5 CFM
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)
44/39/34/31 dB (A)
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H/M/L)
44/39/34 dB (A)
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
998 × 345 × 210 mm
39-9/32 × 13-19/32 × 8-9/32 in.
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
1080 × 422 × 281 mm
42-17/32 × 16-5/8 × 11-1/16 in.
-
Indoor - Weight (Net)
26.2 (11.9) lb. (kg)
-
Indoor - Weight (Shipping)
30.9 (14) lb. (kg)
-
Indoor - Disconnect Switch
20A
-
Indoor - Exterior Color Code
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)
-
Outdoor - Air Flow Rate (Max)
38.0m³/min
1342CFM
-
Outdoor - Fan Motor Speed (Cooling, Min ~ Max)
200 ~ 900 rpm
-
Outdoor - Fan Motor Speed (Heating, Min ~ Max)
200 ~ 900 rpm
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, Rated)
54dB (A)
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, Rated)
56dB (A)
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
770 × 545 × 288 mm
30 - 5/16 × 21 - 15/32 × 11 - 11/32 in.
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
925 × 593 × 393 mm
36 - 13/32 × 23 - 11/32 × 15 - 15/32 in.
-
Outdoor - Weight (Net)
75 (34) lb. (kg)
-
Outdoor - Weight (Shipping)
87.1 (39.5) lb. (kg)
-
Outdoor - Max. Fuse Size
20A
-
Outdoor - Exterior Color Code
Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)
-
Outdoor - Operation Range (Cooling)
64.4 ~ 118.4 (18 ~ 48) °F (°C) DB
-
Outdoor - Operation Range (Heating)
23 ~ 64.4 (-5 ~ 18) °F (°C) WB
-
Recommened Fuse Amps
20A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 × 14 (1.5) No. × AWG (mm²)
-
Power Supply to Unit
Outdoor
-
Power and Communication Cable
4 × 18 (0.75) No. × AWG (mm²)
-
Piping - Size (Liquid)
ø1/4 (ø6.35) in. (mm)
-
Piping - Size (Gas)
ø1/2 (ø12.7) in. (mm)
-
Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)
Flared
-
Drain Hose Size (O.D, I.D)
27/32, 5/8 (21.5, 16.0) in. (mm)
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)
11.8/24.6/65.6
(3.6/7.5/20) ft. (m)
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (No Charge)
24.6 (7.5) ft. (m)
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference
32.8 (10) ft. (m)
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Connection Heat Insulation
Both liquid and gas pipes
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant - Pre Charge
43.4 (1230) oz. (g)
-
Refrigerant - Additional charge
0.22 (20) oz./ft. (g/m)
-
Refrigerant - Control
Capillary
-
Refrigerant - Global Warning Potential
2087.5
-
Refrigerant - t-CO₂ eq
2.568
-
Defrost Method
Reverse Cycle
-
Tool Code (Chassis) (Indoor/Outdoor)
SK/UL2
-
Compressor - Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor - Model
GAT156MAD
-
Compressor - Motor Type
BLDC
-
Compressor - Oil Type/Maker
POE (RB68A)/Sun Oil or Jx Nippon
-
Compressor - Oil Charge
400cc
-
Compressor - Manufacturer/Country of Origin
LG Electronics/China
-
Fan (Indoor) - Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Fan (Indoor) - Motor Output
30V
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Type
Propeller Fan
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Type
BLDC
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Output
43V
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Insulation
Class E
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Enclosure/Ingress Protection
TEAO/IPX4
-
Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Material, Tube/Fin)
Cu/Al
-
Heat Exchanger - Evaporator ((ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.)
(ø7 x 2 x 16 x 20 x 744) x 1
-
Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Corrosion Protection)
PCM
-
Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Fin Type)
Slit
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Material, Tube/Fin)
Cu/Al
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser ((ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.)
(ø7 x 2 x 24 x 18 x 823) x 1
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Corrosion Protection)
Gold
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Fin Type)
Louver
