DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 18000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling

Specs

Reviews

Support

S4-W18KL3AA

Summary

DIMENSIONS

W18KL3AA

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.08 ~ 5.31 ~ 5.36 KW
    3,685 ~ 18,114 ~ 18,300 Btu/h

  • Heating Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.08 ~ 5.71 ~ 6.10 KW
    3,685 ~ 19,480 ~ 20,800 Btu/h

  • Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    238 ~ 1,630 ~ 1,900 W

  • Power Input - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    238 ~ 1,650 ~ 1,800 W

  • Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.10 ~ 7.50 ~ 9.10 A

  • Running Current - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.10 ~ 7.40 ~ 9.10 A

  • EER

    3.26 W/W
    11.11 (Btu/h)/W

  • SEER

    14.97

  • COP

    3.46 W/W
    11.81 (Btu/h)/W

  • Power Supply

    1, 220, 50 (Φ/V/Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling/Heating

    95%/95%

  • Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)

    19.3/13.5/12/9 m³/min
    670.9/476.8/423.8/317.8 CFM

  • Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max/H/M/L)

    20/14/13/9.5 m³/min
    706.2/494.4/459/335.5 CFM

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)

    44/39/34/31 dB (A)

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H/M/L)

    44/39/34 dB (A)

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    998 × 345 × 210 mm
    39-9/32 × 13-19/32 × 8-9/32 in.

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1080 × 422 × 281 mm
    42-17/32 × 16-5/8 × 11-1/16 in.

  • Indoor - Weight (Net)

    26.2 (11.9) lb. (kg)

  • Indoor - Weight (Shipping)

    30.9 (14) lb. (kg)

  • Indoor - Disconnect Switch

    20A

  • Indoor - Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)

  • Outdoor - Air Flow Rate (Max)

    38.0m³/min
    1342CFM

  • Outdoor - Fan Motor Speed (Cooling, Min ~ Max)

    200 ~ 900 rpm

  • Outdoor - Fan Motor Speed (Heating, Min ~ Max)

    200 ~ 900 rpm

  • Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, Rated)

    54dB (A)

  • Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, Rated)

    56dB (A)

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    770 × 545 × 288 mm
    30 - 5/16 × 21 - 15/32 × 11 - 11/32 in.

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    925 × 593 × 393 mm
    36 - 13/32 × 23 - 11/32 × 15 - 15/32 in.

  • Outdoor - Weight (Net)

    75 (34) lb. (kg)

  • Outdoor - Weight (Shipping)

    87.1 (39.5) lb. (kg)

  • Outdoor - Max. Fuse Size

    20A

  • Outdoor - Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)

  • Outdoor - Operation Range (Cooling)

    64.4 ~ 118.4 (18 ~ 48) °F (°C) DB

  • Outdoor - Operation Range (Heating)

    23 ~ 64.4 (-5 ~ 18) °F (°C) WB

  • Recommened Fuse Amps

    20A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 × 14 (1.5) No. × AWG (mm²)

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Outdoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 × 18 (0.75) No. × AWG (mm²)

  • Piping - Size (Liquid)

    ø1/4 (ø6.35) in. (mm)

  • Piping - Size (Gas)

    ø1/2 (ø12.7) in. (mm)

  • Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)

    Flared

  • Drain Hose Size (O.D, I.D)

    27/32, 5/8 (21.5, 16.0) in. (mm)

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)

    11.8/24.6/65.6
    (3.6/7.5/20) ft. (m)

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (No Charge)

    24.6 (7.5) ft. (m)

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference

    32.8 (10) ft. (m)

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

  • Refrigerant - Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant - Pre Charge

    43.4 (1230) oz. (g)

  • Refrigerant - Additional charge

    0.22 (20) oz./ft. (g/m)

  • Refrigerant - Control

    Capillary

  • Refrigerant - Global Warning Potential

    2087.5

  • Refrigerant - t-CO₂ eq

    2.568

  • Defrost Method

    Reverse Cycle

  • Tool Code (Chassis) (Indoor/Outdoor)

    SK/UL2

  • Compressor - Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Compressor - Model

    GAT156MAD

  • Compressor - Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Compressor - Oil Type/Maker

    POE (RB68A)/Sun Oil or Jx Nippon

  • Compressor - Oil Charge

    400cc

  • Compressor - Manufacturer/Country of Origin

    LG Electronics/China

  • Fan (Indoor) - Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Fan (Indoor) - Motor Output

    30V

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Output

    43V

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Insulation

    Class E

  • Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Enclosure/Ingress Protection

    TEAO/IPX4

  • Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Material, Tube/Fin)

    Cu/Al

  • Heat Exchanger - Evaporator ((ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.)

    (ø7 x 2 x 16 x 20 x 744) x 1

  • Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Corrosion Protection)

    PCM

  • Heat Exchanger - Evaporator (Fin Type)

    Slit

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Material, Tube/Fin)

    Cu/Al

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser ((ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.)

    (ø7 x 2 x 24 x 18 x 823) x 1

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Corrosion Protection)

    Gold

  • Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Fin Type)

    Louver

