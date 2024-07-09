For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).

1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.

2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.