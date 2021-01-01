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LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode

LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode

S4-H12RZACA
Front view of LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
Front view of LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, S4-H12RZACA

Key Features

  • Fast cooling and heating
  • Auto Swing
  • 24 hours on/off timer
  • Auto restart operation
  • Blue Fin
More

*Get Compatible product capacity

Get the suitable Wall Mount for your product

Powerful cooling for scorching days. Stay cool with LG Hero even in hot climate(T3) condition.

Powerful cooling for scorching days. Stay cool with LG Hero even in hot climate(T3) condition.

Beat the heat, LG Hero

Powerful cooling for scorching days. Stay cool with LG Hero even in hot climate(T3) condition.

*In order to pass the T3 condition, the air conditioner must be operated continuously for 2 hours at 52℃.

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

*10-year warranty is applied for the inverter compressor part only.

 

1) Test Period : Sep. 27, 2023 ~ Oct. 9, 2023 

2) Testing Laboratory: TUV Rheinland / CCIC (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

3) Test Conditions

  - Temperature of air entering indoor side(dry-bulb / wet-bulb) : 32℃ / 23℃

  - Temperature of air entering indoor side(dry-bulb / wet-bulb) : 52℃ / 31℃

  - Frequency : 50Hz

  - Voltage : 187V / 276V

4) Test Model : ART12ALG, ART18ALG, ART22ALG 

5) Testing Specification : ISO 5151:2017+A1 

6) Testing Mode: Maximum Cooling mode

7) Results : Units operate continuously at an outside ambient temperature of 52°C (125.6 °F) for at least 2 hours without tripping. 

8) Test Report no. : CN238XIU 001

9) Actual performance may differ in actual usage environments

ac-certified-installation

ac-certified-installation

Dual is better

Just one click to a cooler or warmer room with Jet mode

Get the fast cooling or heating when you need it with a click.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall.

Auto Swing

Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room

Auto Swing evenly distributes the air so it's comfortable in every corner of the room.

Auto Swing evenly distributes the air so it's comfortable in every corner of the room.

24 Hours On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns on and off whenever you want.

Auto Restart Operation

If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

*The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

Auto cleaning

An internal clean
that's automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure
it's always clean.

*The image above is for illustration purposes only. It may vary from actual product image and usage.

Sleep Mode Keeps You Comfortable

Experience the comfortable sleeping environment.

Peaceful Nights with Light Off

Enjoy a deep sleep without a bothersome A/C light.

Blue Fin inside of out-door unit
Blue Fin

Longer – Lasting corrosion preventive Coating

The Special Blue Coating on the fin of heat exchanger reduces corrosion , protection from atmospheric phenomena and effects of aggressive environment and extending life time of the unit.

FAQ

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Duct-free air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Duct-free air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

Print

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    H/P

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1058

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    N/A

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096788660

COOLING

  • Fan Speed

    4 Steps

  • AI Air

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-07

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S4NH12RZAAA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    S4NH12RZAAA

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • DUAL Vane

    N/A

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    N/A

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    Number Display

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S4UH12RZAAA

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3520 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1058

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3460

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    1020

  • HVAC Type

    H/P

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    805x270x197

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    800x275x553

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    On/Off

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Cooling Capacity Rated(BTU/h)

    3520

  • Heating Capacity Rated(BTU/h)

    3460

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    43 / 38 / 34

  • Sound Pressure(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    42 / 36 / 31

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

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