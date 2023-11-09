We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 1.5 HP Cooling/Heating , Fast Cooling & Heating, Auto Swing, Smart Diagnosis, Dual Sensing, Blue Fin, Sleep Mode
Just One Click to a Cooler or Warmer Room with Turbo Function
Air conditioning and heating.
Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room
The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left and cool air is spreading out.
*The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.
Dual Comfort around AC and Me, with Dual Sensing
FAQ
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
The difference between inverter air conditioners and non-inverter air conditioners is the control of the compressor operating speed.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.
How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.
How do I install the air conditioner?
There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Packaged type air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Packaged type air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
H/P
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1092
-
Energy Grade
B
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084569400
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
Yes
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-11
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S4-H12TZAAE
-
Product Type & Model Name
S4-H12TZAAE
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
N/A
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
N/A
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
-
Energy Grade
B
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
White
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Dust Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HEATING
-
Power Heating
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S4UH12TZAAE
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
3520
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1092
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
3520
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
1005
-
HVAC Type
H/P
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
811x292x203
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.5
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
795x549x305
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
29.0
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
On/Off
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
