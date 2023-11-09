Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S4-H24TZAAE

(3)
S4-H24TZAAE

*Get Compatible product capacity

Dual is better

Just One Click to a Cooler or Warmer Room with Turbo Function

Get the fast cooling or heating when you need it with a click.

Air conditioning and heating.

Auto Swing

Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room

Auto Swing evenly distributes the air so it's comfortable in every corner of the room.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left and cool air is spreading out.

Smart LED shows error code 'E4'.
Smart Diagnosis

Smart LED Helps You Get Smart Answers

Simply call LG customer service, give the LED code, and service engineers will provide a solution.

24 Hours On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns on and off whenever you want.

Auto Restart Operation

If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

*The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

Dual Sensing

Dual Comfort around AC and Me, with Dual Sensing

Dual Sensing can sense the temperature not only around the AC indoor unit, but also the remote controller to ensure the precise and optimal temperature setting which you want.

AC with Dual Sensing

AC without Dual Sensing

Blue Fin inside of out-door unit
Blue Fin

Longer – Lasting corrosion preventive Coating

The Special Blue Coating on the fin of heat exchanger reduces corrosion , protection from atmospheric phenomena and effects of aggressive environment and extending life time of the unit.

Sleep Mode Keeps You Comfortable

Experience the comfortable sleeping environment.

Peaceful Nights with Light Off

Enjoy a deep sleep without a bothersome A/C light.

FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

The difference between inverter air conditioners and non-inverter air conditioners is the control of the compressor operating speed.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures.

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Packaged type air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Packaged type air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

Summary

Print
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1010x315x220
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6300
Main Technology
Fast Cooling
Extra Spec
Auto Swing

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    H/P

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1909

  • Energy Grade

    B

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084569523

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Airflow direction control (up & down)

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-11

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S4-H24TZAAE

  • Product Type & Model Name

    S4-H24TZAAE

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    N/A

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    B

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S4UH24TZAAE

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    6300

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1909

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    6240

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    1892

  • HVAC Type

    H/P

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1010x315x220

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    12.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    920x699x380

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    46.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    On/Off

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

