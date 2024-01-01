We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FN4 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Wireless Headphones MERIDIAN SOUND with Dual Microphones in Each Earbud for Work/Home Office, IPX4 Water-Resistant, Black
All Spec
VERSION
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
BATTERY LIFE
-
Talk Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)
5/15 hours
-
Music Play Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)
6/18 hours
CALL
-
Call
Dual Microphones for clear call clarity and noise reduction/echo cancellation
SOUND
-
Sound
Sound by Meridian
FEATURES
-
Fast Charging
5 minutes of charging for 1 hour of playtime
-
Optimized for Google Assistant
Yes
-
Ambient Sound
Yes
-
Wearing Detection
Yes
-
Fast Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Size (WxHxD) - Earbuds
0.63" x 1.29" x 0.98"
-
Size (WxHxD) - Charging Case
2.15" x 2.15" x 1.08"
-
Weight - Earbuds
0.19 oz. (Per Earbud)
-
Weight - Charging Case
1.38 oz.
LG TONE FREE™
-
LG Tone Free™ App
Available on Google Play Store and Apple Store
IN BOX ITEM(INCLUDING HEADSET AND MANUAL)
-
Ear-Gels
Extra 2 pairs
-
Data cable
USB C
