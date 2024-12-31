Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Home Theater with 2 Tower Speakers - LHD677

LHD677

Powerful sound

Bluetooth Standby

LG TV Sound Sync

Bluetooth

HDMI

External HDD

DVD VIDEO™

*Audio/Video Products & Home Theaters have one Year Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years.

Powerful sound1

Powerful sound

The dual subwoofer integrated into the LG X-Boom Theater gives more power to the base tones, creating a soul shaking sound. When watching a movie, the 4.2 channel creates a rich surround sound. The engineered wood gives the speakers a high quality look.

Space Saving & Simple Installation1

Space Saving & Simple Installation

The compact design allows for easy installation while allowing for full enjoyment of maximum space. The simplicity of the speakers means there are no complicated instructions and chaotic wires. Set up the speakers effortlessly and revel at the clarity of the sound.

It wakes when you wish (Bluetooth Standby)1

It wakes when you wish (Bluetooth Standby)

Whenever you tap into your music app, the Bluetooth ready speaker automatically and seamlessly plays music, so your tunes are ready when you are.

More exciting sound from the TV (LG TV Sound Sync)

More exciting sound from the TV (LG TV Sound Sync)

Simply connect your system to your LG TV and enjoy powerful sound wirelessly via Bluetooth®.

Use your own Media (USB Input)

Use your own Media (USB Input)

With the built in USB port you can play video and audio content directly from your USB storage device.
All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Main

    360 x 58 x 298.5

  • Front Speaker

    233 x 998 x 310

  • Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    96/198/262

AMPLIFIER

  • CH

    4.2

  • Power Output - Total

    1000W

  • THD 10% - Front L/R

    167W x 2

  • Surround L/R

    167W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    167W x 2

DESIGN(MAINSET)

  • Front & Rear cabinet (tray)

    Yes

HOME MENU

  • Home Menu

    Yes

IN & OUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB

    1

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    2

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • R/Panel - Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    1

  • HDMI - Out

    1

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

    4

  • Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

    Push in (Spring)

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • TV Sound (direct key)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (Rx)

    Yes

  • Karaoke - Mic Volume / Echo Volume

    Yes

  • Karaoke - Fanfare

    Yes

  • Karaoke - Scoring

    Yes

  • Karaoke - Howlling Canceller

    Yes

  • Karaoke - CD Voice Remover

    Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW (Video)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW (Video mode)

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • Video Format - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video Format - Xvid

    Yes

  • Audio Format - LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3/ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Graphics/Subtitle Format

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture
    Text-based Subtitle

  • Video - GUI/ Menu - Language

    Option

  • Features - Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz/50Hz

  • Resolution

    upto 1080p24/60Hz

  • VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Last Scene memory

    Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • General - Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Initial logo

    Yes

  • DVD - 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Fast Forward - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Fast Back - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Forword Slow - DVD(-VR)

    Yes

  • Reverse Slow

    Yes

  • Pause - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Forward Step - DVD(-VR)

    Yes

  • Search - Title/Track - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Chapter - DVD(-VR)

    Yes

  • Time - DVD(-VR)

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)

    Yes

  • Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • Marker Play - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Yes

POWER

  • Power - SMPS

    Option

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.465W ↓

  • Watts

    1000W Bluetooth Tower Speaker

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band FM

    Yes

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

SPEAKER

  • Front/Rear/Center Model Name

    S67T3-S

  • Front - SPL

    81

  • Front - System

    Closed Type

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" Paper (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded

  • Rear - Model Name

    built in front speaker

  • Rear - SPL

    81dB

  • Rear - System

    Closed Type

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    3" Paper (1EA)

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    built in front speaker

  • Subwoofer SPL

    83dB

  • Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer Woofer Unit

    6.5" Paper (1EA)

  • Subwoofer Impedance

    3Ω

  • Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual

    Printing Book

  • Instruction Manual - Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    LA1

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • FM

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes (2 EA) fixed type

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code (Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo

    Tip on

