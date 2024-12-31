We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home Theater with 2 Tower Speakers - LHD677
*Audio/Video Products & Home Theaters have one Year Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years.
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Main
360 x 58 x 298.5
-
Front Speaker
233 x 998 x 310
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
96/198/262
AMPLIFIER
-
CH
4.2
-
Power Output - Total
1000W
-
THD 10% - Front L/R
167W x 2
-
Surround L/R
167W x 2
-
Sub-Woofer
167W x 2
DESIGN(MAINSET)
-
Front & Rear cabinet (tray)
Yes
HOME MENU
-
Home Menu
Yes
IN & OUT
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
1
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
2
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
R/Panel - Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
4
-
Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type
Push in (Spring)
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
TV Sound (direct key)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx)
Yes
-
Karaoke - Mic Volume / Echo Volume
Yes
-
Karaoke - Fanfare
Yes
-
Karaoke - Scoring
Yes
-
Karaoke - Howlling Canceller
Yes
-
Karaoke - CD Voice Remover
Yes
DISC & AV FORMAT
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW (Video)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW (Video mode)
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
Video Format - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video Format - Xvid
Yes
-
Audio Format - LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture
Text-based Subtitle
-
Video - GUI/ Menu - Language
Option
-
Features - Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz/50Hz
-
Resolution
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Last Scene memory
Yes
DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
General - Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Initial logo
Yes
-
DVD - 1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Fast Back - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Forword Slow - DVD(-VR)
Yes
-
Reverse Slow
Yes
-
Pause - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Forward Step - DVD(-VR)
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Chapter - DVD(-VR)
Yes
-
Time - DVD(-VR)
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)
Yes
-
Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
-
Marker Play - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
POWER
-
Power - SMPS
Option
-
Power Off Consumption
0.465W ↓
-
Watts
1000W Bluetooth Tower Speaker
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band FM
Yes
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
SPEAKER
-
Front/Rear/Center Model Name
S67T3-S
-
Front - SPL
81
-
Front - System
Closed Type
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Paper (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
3Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shielded
-
Rear - Model Name
built in front speaker
-
Rear - SPL
81dB
-
Rear - System
Closed Type
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Paper (1EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
3Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shielded
-
Subwoofer Model Name
built in front speaker
-
Subwoofer SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer Woofer Unit
6.5" Paper (1EA)
-
Subwoofer Impedance
3Ω
-
Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual
Printing Book
-
Instruction Manual - Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
Yes
-
FM
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes (2 EA) fixed type
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code (Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo
Tip on
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.