Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOMGo PL5 Blueblack, 20W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(18hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link (New)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOMGo PL5 Blueblack, 20W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(18hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link (New)

PL5

LG XBOOMGo PL5 Blueblack, 20W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(18hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link (New)

(0)
LG XBOOMGo PL5
Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Production Model Name

    PL5

  • Buyer Model Name

    PL5

  • Bluetooth Searching name

    LG-PL5

  • Brand Information

    XBOOM Go

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    201 x 79 x 79

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.62

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    0.99

CARTON BOX

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    249 x 149 x 130

  • Type

    Offset

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    5760

  • 40ft

    12240

  • 40ft (HC)

    14280

CHANNELS

  • Number of Channels

    2ch

OUTPUT POWER

  • Output Power

    20W

CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL

  • Aux in (3.5)

    Yes

POWER

  • USB C-type (Female)

    Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,Multi Mode,Dual Mode)

EQ

  • Sound Boost(default)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Capacity

    3.8V,3900mAh

  • Battery Charging time

    4

  • Battery Life

    18hrs ↑

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode (Charging status)

    10W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

BLUTOOTH AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes (2)

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • BLE (Auto music play)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    Yes (IPX5)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    1.75inch x 2ea

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Impedance

    4

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

  • Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 