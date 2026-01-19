We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am
xboom Bounce
Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025
Best audio products of CES 2025
*The video is for demonstration purposes
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Bounce
LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.
All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Bounce for immersive and dynamic sound with beats coming alive.
Sound UI
Unique sound UI crafted by will.i.am
Every sound that accompanies the operation of the new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume, and more - has been exclusively developed by will.i.am. Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted with precision.
will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.
Bounce with powerful beats and vibrant energy
Feel the rhythm come alive through dual passive radiators. Let the vivid beats and vibrant energy of the music move you.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
Dynamic sound from the dome tweeters expertly crafted by Peerless
Crafted with dual dome tweeters from Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, for exceptional sound quality. Experience lifelike audio with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
Introducing FYI RAiDiO, a revolutionary AI-powered radio experience envisioned by LG xboom’s experimental architect, will.i.am. FYI RAiDiO, delivers a smarter and more immersive experience with music and news through a variety of AI personas and interest-based stations.
Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with Unique Cultural Backgrounds and Personalities
Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love.
Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.
Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound
Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.
Hear it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.
*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.
Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ
One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want
*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone.
1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.
2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.
AI sound for every genre
Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.
will.i.am is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.
Space Calibration
Sound calibrated to your space
Space Calibration adjusts sound output based on the size and layout of your room. By matching audio levels to the space, it delivers clear, full sound that feels balanced in both large and small environments.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
AI Lighting
AI lighting that syncs with sound
AI detects genre of your music and delivers the optimal the lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from Ambient, Party, Voice mode to set the mood. Check the informative lighting for speaker’s status.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
Built to last, certified to meet the military standard
Designed for outdoor adventures. Tested to U.S. military standards and proven to pass all 7 durability tests. Built tough to withstand the varied conditions of any environment.
xboom Bounce is placed on soil covered with wet leaves, between a tree root and a stone. On the above left side Military standard logo is placed.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
**Military Testing Details
- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H
- Test Parameters: Rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, flooding, sand dust, and high temperature
- Certification Result: PASS
- Certification Date: December 18th, 2024
IP67 water and dust resistant
Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust. Enjoy music everywhere, at a pool party or a beach bash.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
**IP67 fully protects against dust and other similar particles and also fully protects against immersion up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes.
Keep the fun ’til the next day with 30 hrs of playtime
Music shouldn’t stop before you do. Bounce plays up to 30 hrs on a full charge.
* The listed playtime is based on internal testing at 50% volume, with Bluetooth and Voice Enhance mode on, and no lighting.
** Actual playtime may vary.
*** The battery is replaceable, and replacement batteries are sold separately.
**** The battery can be replaced using simple tools, at the user’s discretion.
New xboom Bounce, featuring sleek style with the convenient strap
Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort. Carry and hang your speaker easily with the strap. Adds a unique, stylish touch to it as well.
On the upper light xboom Bounce is held on someone's arm by its strap. On the upper right, a person with violet jacket is holding xboom Bounce with the right hand. On the bottom left, will.i.am is holding xboom Bounce with his left hand. On the bottom right will.i.am with the same outfit is holding xboom Bounce with his right hand.
Connect multiple speakers and amplify the vibe with Auracast™
Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™. Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button. Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.
*Only Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other.
**The representation is for illustrative purposes. Actual size may vary.
My Button
Access various content by taping a button
Enjoy a wide range of xboom exclusive content, personalized through LG ThinQ app. Listen to diverse genres of music on LG Radio+, or unwind with curated healing therapy content for a peaceful break from busy routine. Apple Music synchronization and local music file playback make it easy to enjoy your tunes seamlessly.
A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Bounce's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.
*Healing therapy and LG Radio+ content can be accessed after downloading them through ThinQ app.
All Spec
What people are saying
