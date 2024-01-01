Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FN6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with UVNano 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Charging Case, Wireless Headphones with Dual Microphones for Work/Home Office, IPX4 Water-Resistant, Black

LG TONE Free FN6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with UVNano 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Charging Case, Wireless Headphones with Dual Microphones for Work/Home Office, IPX4 Water-Resistant, Black

HBS-FN6

LG TONE Free FN6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with UVNano 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Charging Case, Wireless Headphones with Dual Microphones for Work/Home Office, IPX4 Water-Resistant, Black

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on
All Spec

VERSION

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

BATTERY LIFE

  • Talk Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)

    5/15 hours

  • Music Play Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)

    6/18 hours

CALL

  • Call

    Dual Microphones for clear call clarity and noise reduction/echo cancellation

SOUND

  • Sound

    Sound by Meridian

FEATURES

  • Fast Charging

    5 minutes of charging for 1 hour of playtime

  • Optimized for Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Ambient Sound

    Yes

  • Wearing Detection

    Yes

  • Fast Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Size (WxHxD) - Earbuds

    0.63" x 1.29" x 0.98"

  • Size (WxHxD) - Charging Case

    2.15" x 2.15" x 1.08"

  • Weight - Earbuds

    0.19 oz. (Per Earbud)

  • Weight - Charging Case

    1.38 oz.

LG TONE FREE™

  • LG Tone Free™ App

    Available on Google Play Store and Apple Store

IN BOX ITEM(INCLUDING HEADSET AND MANUAL)

  • Ear-Gels

    Extra 2 pairs

  • Data cable

    USB C

