LG XBOOM Go PL2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, IPX5 Water-Resistant Compact Wireless Party Speaker with up to 10 Hours playback, Black
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Production Model Name
PL2
-
Buyer Model Name
PL2
-
Bluetooth Searching name
LG-PL2
-
Brand Information
XBOOM Go
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
126 x 82 x 80
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.35
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
0.66
CARTON BOX
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
160 x 134 x 113
-
Type
Offset
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
7560
-
40ft
15960
-
40ft (HC)
18240
CHANNELS
-
Number of Channels
1ch
OUTPUT POWER
-
Output Power
5W
CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL
-
Aux in (3.5)
Yes
POWER
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
-
DC output (USB A Type)
Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,Multi Mode,Dual Mode)
EQ
-
Sound Boost(default)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V, 1500mAh
-
Battery Charging time
4
-
Battery Life
10hrs ↑
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode (Charging status)
5W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
BLUTOOTH AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes (2)
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes (IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
1.75inch x 2ea
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Impedance
4
ACCESSORY(MANUAL)
-
Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY(OTHERS)
-
USB C type cable
Yes
