LG XBOOM Go PN1
All Spec
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Splashproof / Weatherproof (IPX5)
Yes^^
-
Dual Play
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Channel
1.0 ch
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
1.5" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Aux In (3.5mm)
Yes
-
USB Type-C (charging)
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODES
-
Standard
Yes
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
-
Battery Type
lithium-ion
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V, 730mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
3 hrs
-
Battery Life
5 hours^
POWER
-
Power-on mode (Charging status)
5W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
SBC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Security Lock
Yes
-
LED Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Size - Speaker (WxHxD)
5.4" x 2.9" x 1.5"
-
Net Weight - Speaker
0.5 lbs
-
Master Carton Size (WxHxD)
20.5" x 6.7" x 9.8"
-
Gross Weight - Packaging
1.8 lbs
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB Type-C Cable
Yes
-
Strap
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
Color
Blue Black
-
UPC
195174003305
-
Country of origin
China
