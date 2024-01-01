LG XBOOM Go PN1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of LG XBOOMGo PN1.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Splashproof / Weatherproof (IPX5)

    Yes^^

  • Dual Play

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Channel

    1.0 ch

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Woofer Unit

    1.5" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Aux In (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • USB Type-C (charging)

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODES

  • Standard

    Yes

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    lithium-ion

  • Battery Capacity

    3.7V, 730mAh

  • Battery Charging Time

    3 hrs

  • Battery Life

    5 hours^

POWER

  • Power-on mode (Charging status)

    5W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Security Lock

    Yes

  • LED Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Size - Speaker (WxHxD)

    5.4" x 2.9" x 1.5"

  • Net Weight - Speaker

    0.5 lbs

  • Master Carton Size (WxHxD)

    20.5" x 6.7" x 9.8"

  • Gross Weight - Packaging

    1.8 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB Type-C Cable

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • Color

    Blue Black

  • UPC

    195174003305

  • Country of origin

    China

