LG XBOOM RNC5
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Sound
User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+,
Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton,
Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
-
Convenience
Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Functions
DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync
-
File Format
(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω
-
Connections
USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)
-
Power Supply
Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
Main: 330 x 685 x 344mm
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
Net: 13.8Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
Gross: 16.6Kg
-
