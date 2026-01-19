We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances
The sound signature of LG's new speakers is warm, fun and expressive
xboom Stage 301
*The video is for demonstration purposes
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Stage 301
LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.
All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Stage 301 for powerful, bold sound that makes your party one of a kind.
Sound UI
Unique sound UI crafted by will.i.am
Every sound that accompanies the operation of the new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume, and more - has been exclusively developed by will.i.am. Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted with precision.
will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.
Powerful signature sound from the woofer & midranges, expertly crafted by Peerless
Turn up your party with wide-stereo sound and powerful bass. The 6.5” woofer and 2.5” midranges crafted by Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, deliver exceptional sound quality.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
Stage ready anywhere
Wedge design transforms any space into a stage. Whether placed tilted or mounted on a stand, display it the way that suits your space.
On the left xboom Stage 301 stands on the ground in front of dancing peoeple. In the middle part xboom Stage 301 is placed on its stand next to drums. On the right xboom Stage 301 stands on a table in a living room.
*The stand is sold separately.
New xboom Stage 301, carry party vibe everywhere
A convenient handle designed for portability. Hand carry your music to all kinds of venue.
On top will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder. In the middle, xboom Stage 301's partial image held by a hand stays on the left while its handle's close-up image stays on the right. On the bottom-left will.i.am in white outift stands right next to xboom Stage 301 on the ground. On the bottom-right will.i.am is holding xboom Stage 301 with his right hand.
AI Sound
AI sound for every genre
Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.
will.i.am in white outfit and white cap is holding xboom Stage 301 with his both arms to his face.
Space Calibration
Sound calibrated to your space
Space Calibration adjusts sound output based on the size and layout of your room. By matching audio levels to the space, it delivers clear, full sound that feels balanced in both large and small environments.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
AI lighting syncs with music
Lighting designed to sync with your music. AI analyzes different genres and adjusts the lighting to match your playlist. The dual-bar lighting adds vibrant colors to your party.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
Karaoke & DJ mix sets for extra excitement
Take the stage with versatile karaoke features and electrifying DJ mix sets on LG ThinQ app. Use knobs to easily control the mic and instrument volume.
On the left xboom Stage 301's top view with its knobs and buttons marked. To the right two mobile phones are placed with the xboom app screens shown.
Replaceable battery for endless party
Party all day with 12 hrs of playtime and a spare battery. Simply swap the replaceable battery whenever needed to keep the fun going for 24 hrs.
*Extra batteries are sold separately.
*Battery Test Details
- Audio source: 12 test tracks for North American and European music on repeat
- Mode: Bluetooth playback
- Source Device: Samsung Galaxy A24, with 20% volume, Clear Voice EQ on, and no lighting
- Test Type: Internal test
IPX4 water-resistant
Rated IPX4 to withstand water. Safe to take it to any event that involves splash.
A sde of outddoor pool is shown and a flock of people is standing behind. xboom Stage 301 is placed facing to the pool with some splash of water on it.
*IPX4 protects against splashing water from any direction for a minimum of 10 minutes.
My Button
Access various content by taping a button
Enjoy a wide range of xboom exclusive content, personalized through LG ThinQ app. Listen to diverse genres of music on LG Radio+, or unwind with curated healing therapy content for a peaceful break from busy routine. Apple Music synchronization and local music file playback make it easy to enjoy your tunes seamlessly.
A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Stage 301's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.
*Healing therapy and LG Radio+ content can be accessed after downloading them through ThinQ app.
All Spec
