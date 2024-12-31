We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM Party Speaker, Lighting, 200W - XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
The One that Delivers Strong Bass
Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.
Crisp and Clear Sound
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.
Make Your Party Mesmerizing
Customize Your Party Lighting
Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.
*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
Hold Your Own Concert
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar
Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime
Go with LG XBOOM XL5S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.
Grab and Go
IPX4 Water Resistant
*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.
12 Hours of Battery Life
*12-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
2.5" x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
USB
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
200 W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
12
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
55 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
698 x 374 x 354 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
11.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
What people are saying
