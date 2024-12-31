Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
XBOOM Party Speaker, DJ App, 1,000W - XL9T

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

XBOOM Party Speaker, DJ App, 1,000W - XL9T

XL9T

XBOOM Party Speaker, DJ App, 1,000W - XL9T

(0)
front view
LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the surface with diagonal view. Multi-color lighting on, and the display shows the word "XBOOM". Behind the speaker, shillouette of people enjoying party.


Sounds bold Play out loud

LG XBOOM XL9T will give you a super bass and lots of fun features. All you have to do is turn up the music at full volume.
LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofers are enlarged in order to emphazie its 1000W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
Giant Woofers

The duo delivers strong bass

LG XBOOM XL9T has two 8-inch Giant Woofers, designed to deliver super-powerful bass.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

3-inch Tweeters

More crisp and clear sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 3-inch tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top is pixel art display, showing cactu character. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on. And the X-Flash Lightings are spread all over the speaker.
XBOOM Party Lightings

Make Your Party Mesmerizing

LG XBOOM Party Lightings make a party lit. The X-flash lighting spreads all over your speakers, so you can create a party light show while astounding your crowd with text or animations.
Close-up of pixel art display. It displays the Dance! Text. Below orange multi color ring lighitng is on. Behine the speaker, people are dancing on the beach.
Pixel Art Display

Expressing Excitement
in Text Mode

Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL9T. It has a LED panel to display text. Type your message through the XBOOM App.
Close-up of pixel art display. It displays the Dance! Text. Below orange multi color ring lighitng is on. Behine the speaker, people are dancing on the beach.
Pixel Art Display

Expressing Excitement in Text Mode

Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL9T. It has a LED panel to display text. Type your message through the XBOOM App.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

Pixel Art Display

Pixel Art Brings Waves of Fun

Pixel Art Display also offers animation presets. You can display colorful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on LED panel.
Express More

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL9T presents a beat-driven light show—Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting. You can also choose animation or type a message for the crwods to double boom up the fun.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

Illustrated images of LG XBOOM XL9T. From the top, shillouet of people, with the telescopic handle and wheels woman carrys the speaker easily. Top view of the speaker and telescopic handle. People are enjoying rooftop party, two LG XBOOM XL9T with sound graphics are placed behind. Back view of the speaker and people are juming on the beach, close-up of the wheel.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
**IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

A woman is singing.

Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL9T, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also connect in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL9T. Below the image, there are guitar, microphone and bluetooth icons are shown.

Karaoke Star

Sing it loud and clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately, reduce track vocals with the Voice Canceller, and tune the music to your voice with the Key Changer. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

There are people enjoying karaoke in the living room.

*Microphone not included.
*Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

DJ Sound

Create your own DJ mix

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the XBOOM App on either Android or iOS to accelerate the party.

A hand is holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

*App updates will be available.

Take it everywhere, Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL9T wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and move

With a handle and wheels, carrying LG XBOOM XL9T got extremely easy. It also tilts back, so you can carry it like luggage.

*LG XL9T does not have an internal battery and will need to be connected to an outlet with the included power cable.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL9T meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

Print

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 2

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    3" x  2

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    1,000W

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    150 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    32.2 kg

  • Net Weight

    27.5 kg

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

  • Carton Box

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 