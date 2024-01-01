We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2
-
Output Power
100 W
-
Main
950 x 71 x 47 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2
-
Number of Speakers
2 EA
-
Output Power
100 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
950 x 71 x 47 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.47 kg
-
Gross Weight
4.1 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
27 W
What people are saying
