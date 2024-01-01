We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SL4, 2.1ch, 300W, Adaptive Sound control, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer
All Spec
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Wireless Surround Sound Ready
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
GENERAL
-
Channels
2.1ch
-
Total Power
300W
CONVENIENCE
-
TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (Android)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (App)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (App)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
LCD Display Auto-Dimmer
Yes
SPEAKERS
-
Front
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
200W (wireless)
SOUND MODES
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless Active Subwoofer
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
POWER
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
23W
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
<0.5W
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
<0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
TV Matching
40” and above
-
Sound Bar (W x H x D)
890 x 57 x 85mm / 35” x 2.2” x 3.3”
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D)
171 x 390 x 261mm/6.7” x 15.4” x 10.3”
-
Shipping Size (W x H x D)
984 x 217 x 547mm/38.7” x 8.5” x 21.5”
-
Soundbar Net Weight
2.25kg/5.0lbs
-
Subwoofer Net Weight
5.3kg/11.7lbs
-
Shipping Weight
9.53kg/21lbs
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA)
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labour
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.