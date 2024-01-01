Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SL4, 2.1ch, 300W, Adaptive Sound control, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

LG Sound Bar SL4, 2.1ch, 300W, Adaptive Sound control, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

SL4

LG Sound Bar SL4, 2.1ch, 300W, Adaptive Sound control, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Wireless Surround Sound Ready

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Streaming

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Channels

    2.1ch

  • Total Power

    300W

CONVENIENCE

  • TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App (Android)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (App)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (App)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • LCD Display Auto-Dimmer

    Yes

SPEAKERS

  • Front

    50W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    200W (wireless)

SOUND MODES

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless Active Subwoofer

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

POWER

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    23W

  • Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

    <0.5W

  • Subwoofer Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

    <0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • TV Matching

    40” and above

  • Sound Bar (W x H x D)

    890 x 57 x 85mm / 35” x 2.2” x 3.3”

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D)

    171 x 390 x 261mm/6.7” x 15.4” x 10.3”

  • Shipping Size (W x H x D)

    984 x 217 x 547mm/38.7” x 8.5” x 21.5”

  • Soundbar Net Weight

    2.25kg/5.0lbs

  • Subwoofer Net Weight

    5.3kg/11.7lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    9.53kg/21lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes (AAA)

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labour

