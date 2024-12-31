We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sleek-designed SoundBar, 300W - SN4
*Audio/Video Products & Home Theaters have one Year Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.
Add More Power Easily
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.
Bluetooth® Streaming
Stream Smart for Quality Sound
Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.
The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.
Sync Seamlessly
LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
-
Output Power
300 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
9.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.