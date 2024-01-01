Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN6 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X

LG SN6 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X

SN6

LG SN6 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X

LG SN6Y 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    420 W

  • Main

    1060 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Number of Speakers

    7 EA

  • Output Power

    420 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1060 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.45 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    11.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    38 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

What people are saying

