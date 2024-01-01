We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN6 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
420 W
-
Main
1060 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Number of Speakers
7 EA
-
Output Power
420 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1060 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.45 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
11.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
