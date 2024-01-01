Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SN6Y, 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X (New)

SN6Y

LG Sound Bar SN6Y, 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X (New)

LG SN6Y 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • High Resolution Audio

    Up to 24bit/96kHz

  • Wireless Surround Sound Ready

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Streaming

    Yes (4.0)

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Channels

    3.1ch

  • Total Power

    420W

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)

    Android OS

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes (In App)

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes (In App)

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • LCD Display Auto-Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • AI Sound Pro (Default)

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

SPEAKERS

  • Front

    80W (45W+35W) x 2

  • Center

    40W

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless Active Subwoofer

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

  • LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes

  • HDMI (HDCP1.4) Output

    1

  • HDMI (HDCP1.4) Input

    1

  • Optical Input

    Yes

POWER

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    38W

  • Subwoofer Power Consumption

    33W

  • Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W ↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • TV Matching

    49 inch ↑

  • Sound Bar (WxHxD)

    41.7" x 2.2" x 3.4"

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    7.1" x 15.4" x 11.5"

  • Soundbar Net Weight

    7.6 lbs

  • Subwoofer Net Weight

    11.7 lbs

  • Shipping Size (WxHxD)

    45.6" x 8.9" x 17.2"

  • Shipping Weight

    26.02 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    AAA x 2

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

