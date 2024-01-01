We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN6Y, 3.1 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X (New)
All Spec
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
High Resolution Audio
Up to 24bit/96kHz
-
Wireless Surround Sound Ready
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes (4.0)
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
GENERAL
-
Channels
3.1ch
-
Total Power
420W
-
2020 Model
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)
Android OS
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes (In App)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes (In App)
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
LCD Display Auto-Dimmer
Yes
SOUND MODES
-
AI Sound Pro (Default)
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Bass Blast +
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
SPEAKERS
-
Front
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless Active Subwoofer
Yes
-
Bluetooth
4.0
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes
-
HDMI (HDCP1.4) Output
1
-
HDMI (HDCP1.4) Input
1
-
Optical Input
Yes
POWER
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
38W
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
33W
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
0.5W ↓
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
TV Matching
49 inch ↑
-
Sound Bar (WxHxD)
41.7" x 2.2" x 3.4"
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
7.1" x 15.4" x 11.5"
-
Soundbar Net Weight
7.6 lbs
-
Subwoofer Net Weight
11.7 lbs
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
45.6" x 8.9" x 17.2"
-
Shipping Weight
26.02 lbs
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
AAA x 2
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.