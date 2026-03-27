Notice of Spotify Service Termination

Thank you for choosing LG Electronics products.
We would like to inform you that the Spotify service for certain LG Wireless Multi-room Audio products will no longer be available due to the discontinuation of the legacy Spotify SDK provided by the partner company.
Services to be terminated:
Spotify music streaming service
Affected models:
▶ Sound Bar
LAS650M,MUSICFLOWHS6,
LAS750M,MUSICFLOWHS7,LAC850M,LH-170SPK,
LAS751M,LAS851M,
LAS855M,LAC950M,LH-180SPK,
LAS950M,MUSICFLOWHS9,LAC955M,
SH6,DSH7,SH7,
DSH8,LH-175SPK,
SH7B,SH8,DSH9,
SJ6,SJ6B,
SJ8,SJ8S,SJC8,
SJ9,SJC9A
▶ Speaker
NP8340,NP8340B,NA9340,BH3,
NP8540,NP8540B,NA9540,BH5,
NP8740,NP8740B,NA9740,BH7,
NP8350, NP8350B,NP8350W,NA9350,BH4
Service end date:
March 31, 2026
After service termination:
Please note that the Spotify service will no longer be available on the above models as the partner company has ended support for the legacy Spotify SDK.
Disclaimer:
Even if the user manual or LG.COM service descriptions indicate that this feature is supported, the termination of the feature will still apply after the end date stated above.