Keeping all your stored ingredients and produce fresh may be a challenge during the sweltering summer, but it really doesn’t have to be with the LG ThinQ app’s storage date alert. Make a note of your perishable items’ expected storage date on the LG Smart Refrigerator’s “Food Manager” feature, and the LG ThinQ app will remind you when you’re entering now or never the territory. It’s also great to know that the smart energy monitoring feature you use for your LG air conditioner also works for your fridge, so you won’t be overworking the appliance when you need it most.

Craving for a marvelously cold popsicle to soothe the heat? Enjoying an icy treat straight out of the fridge is so much faster and easier with the help of the Express Freeze feature, which increases your refrigerator’s ice-making and freezing functions. It’s possible to activate the feature from anywhere in your home, since it’s available both from your refrigerator panel and the LG ThinQ app.



A sunny summer “stay-cation” afternoon spent at home should come with endless naps, eating ice cream in front of the TV, and reading a good book in cool, comfortable air, all made possible with smart home appliances.