Among smart home benefits, saving energy was mentioned most frequently by the respondents. Through energy optimization features found in today’s newest connected products, smart homes bring a more sustainable way of living to consumers while keeping their energy bills low. These interesting findings show that the smart home can become an important auxiliary means of eco-life.

“The homes of the future will be flexible living spaces that provide solutions adapted to each individual’s unique lifestyle,” said Lee Jeong-seok, LG Electronics senior vice president and head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “LG ThinQ presents the vision of a better, more intelligent way of living by delivering AI solutions that allow next-level home automation and connectivity. At LG, we believe in bettering the lives of consumers in every aspect, and LG ThinQ will be key to making all this possible.”

The LG ThinQ® Smart Home Report presents a leadership vision for the smart home market. “By promoting the benefits of incorporating smart technology into one’s daily life, LG ThinQ elevates lifestyles and helps assure that life’s good for the entire family,” he said.