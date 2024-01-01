We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21" UltraSlim
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
Display Type
FTV TV
Screen Size ( Inch )
21
VIDEO
AspectRatioCorrection
0.127777777777778
SOUND
Audio Output
7W+7W
Speaker System
2 Way 2 Speakers
Surround System
Surround MAX
FEATURE
AV Input Navigation
Yes
INTERFACE
AV In
yes
RF In
Yes
AV Out
Yes
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
POWER
Voltage, Hz
100-240Vac 50/60Hz
TUNING ONLY CRT TV
System
FVS
Memory Type
ACMS+
XD Engine (XD On/Off)
Yes
FEATURE ONLY CRT TV
Game
option
Turbo Search System
Yes
Picture Status Memory
5Mode
Sound Status Memory
5Mode
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
Auto A/V
Yes
SoundOutput(Max)
10W+10W
INTERFACE ONLY CRT TV
AV out Rear
1
Component In 1
480i
Component In 2
480i
