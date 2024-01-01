We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32 inch CINEMA 3D TV LA613B
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
32
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct LED
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Triple
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
SoundMode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
Yes
FEATURE
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
