Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" HD LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" HD LCD TV

32LK311

32" HD LCD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • BLU Type

    Lamp

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Frame Rate

    50Hz

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    30,000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK,NTSC M(AV only) )

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    7 Modes(16:9/Just Scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI :1080i,1080p,720p,Component : 1080i,1080p,720p

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Cinema / Sport / Game

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    infinite Surround

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes /Yes /Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Audio

    Yes (MP3)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Video Codec

    MPEG1 , MPEG2, MPEG4(Doesn’t support Microsoft MPEG4 V2, V3), DivX 3.xx , DivX 4.xx, DivX 5.xx , DivX VOD( DRM ),XviD,DivX 6.xx(Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    Mpeg, Mp3, PCM, Dolby D, AC3

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    *.smi/ *.srt/ *.sub(MicroDVD,SubViewer 2.0)/ *.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(DVD Subtitle System)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (SD)

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes Basic (Backlight Control)

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock/ Child Lock

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/FR/CH/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN

  • Quick Menu

    Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes (Manual Clock)

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • Analog Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Rear Cabinet Style

    Mold

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speaker

  • Local Key Type

    Tact

  • Swivel (°)

    20

REMOTE CONTROLLER

  • Type

    CI S-Con

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Consumption (Average)

    120

  • Stand-by

    1W↓

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    8.2

  • SET (w/ stand)

    9.2

  • In Carton

    12

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    800x509x73.8

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    800x565x206.8

  • In Carton

    965x600x190

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 