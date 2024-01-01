We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" CINEMA 3D TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Screen Size(Inch)
32
-
Screen Size (cm)
80
-
Dynamic MCI
100
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
5W+5W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
3D Format sheet
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
Dual Play/3d
ready
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
AJ/JA : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO, IL : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/HE/RU/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1(Composit)
-
HDMI In
1 - ARC X
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
C-con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
8.0
-
SET (w/ stand)
9.0
-
In Carton
11.3
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
795 x 504 x 73.5
-
SET (w/ Stand)
795 x 566 x 207
-
In Carton
985 x 610 x 160
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.