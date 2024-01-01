We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32 inch LED TV LN5110
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI
100 (50Hz)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
VIDEO
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Sport, Game)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
( HDMI/Component) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
5W+5W
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
SMART SHARE
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (SD)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1000
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 3.0/2.0
0 /1(V)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite, Component)
-
HDMI1.4
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
