32" FHD Cinema 3D TV with Certified Flicker-Free 3D and Lightweight Glasses
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
EDGE (LED Plus)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Frame Rate
TruMotion 100Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
4,000,000:1
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
LED Blocks
16 Blocks (TBD)
-
Response Time (GTG)
3ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK,NTSC M(AV only) )
-
DVB-T
Yes
-
MPEG-4 (H.264)
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom , Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI
Yes
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
-
AV Mode
Cinema / Sport / Game
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (3D & MPEG)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes /Yes /Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
3D TYPE
-
SG / Cinema
Cinema
3D PICTURE QUALITY
-
Frequency
FHD 120Hz / FHD T120Hz
-
3D refresh rate (each eye)
120Hz
-
3D brightness
150 nits
-
3D MEMC
Yes
-
3D Local dimming
Yes
-
Cross talk
1%
3D SOUND QUALITY
-
Infinite 3D Surround
Yes
3D VIEWING ANGLE
-
Vertical
26
-
Horizontal
Free
-
Head tilt angle (available to watch lying)
Free
3D CONVERTING
-
2D to 3D
Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, Component, Composite, RGB)
-
3D to 2D
Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, RGB)
3D DEPTH CONTROL
-
2D to 3D
'0~+20 (default : 10)
3D VIEWPOINT CONTROL
-
3D contents
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
3D INPUT SIGNAL UI (2D TO 3D)
-
3D Input Signal UI (2D to 3D)
HDMI, USB, RF, DLNA
3D GLASSES
-
model name
AG-F110
-
number of in-packing
4 ea
-
Transmittance
70%↑
-
color variation(△uv)
±15
-
viewing distance
free
-
charge time / operating time
free
-
weight
16g
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Audio
Yes (MP3)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Video Codec
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.271, AVC
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (HD)
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Rear Cabinet Style
Metal
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker
-
Local Key Type
Soft Touch
-
Swivel (°)
(20/20)
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
S-Con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by
0.1W ↓(LED OFF)
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
9.1
-
SET (w/ stand)
10.9
-
In Carton
13.6
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
772x490x34.9
-
SET (w/ Stand)
772x549x240
-
In Carton
975x625x125
