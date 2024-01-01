We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
a television that makes sure you never miss a thing
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
37
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920X1080
-
Brightness ()
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
150000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2
-
Full HD
•
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
16:9
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
2 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Surround MAX
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
HD Ready
yes
-
1080P Source Input
Yes HDMI
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
yes
-
Single layer
yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In
yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
yes
-
PC Audio Input
yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
yes
-
USB 2.0
yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100-240Vac 50/60Hz
DIMENSION
-
SET
940.8X603.5X90.6
-
Included stand
940.8665.2X296
TUNING ONLY CRT TV
-
System
FVS
-
Memory Type
ACMS+
-
No. of Program Memory
100/181(NTSC)
-
XD Engine (XD On/Off)
Yes
FEATURE ONLY CRT TV
-
Turbo Search System
Yes
-
Sound Status Memory
5 Mode
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Auto A/V
Yes
-
SoundOutput(Max)
10W+10W
INTERFACE ONLY CRT TV
-
AV out Rear
1
-
Component In 1
480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i
-
Component In 2
480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i
