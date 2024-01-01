Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D TV LA6130

42LA6130

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D TV LA6130

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Direct LED

  • Full HD

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Triple

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • SoundMode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    9.5

  • Included stand

    11.3

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    963 x 562 x 78.0 (mm)

  • Included Stand

    963 x 631 x 296 (mm)

