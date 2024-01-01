Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42LF5500

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    50

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVBT/T2

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Clear Voice III, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wallmounted Type)

FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M1A

  • Flash

    1GB

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - RECORDING

  • ① External Hard Drive

    Yes(DTV only)

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - TIME SHIFT (LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • ① External Hard Drive

    Yes(DTV only)

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • ① Manual

    Yes

  • ② TV Guide

    Yes

FEATURES - SCREEN SHARE

  • - MHL

    Yes(2.0)

FEATURES - USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    15 Language

FEATURES - CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes(ATV Only)

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE

  • HDMI 4K

    1(4K)

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    1 / 0

  • Headphone out

    1

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In

    2(Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1(H, 32H)

  • HDMI 4K

    1(4K)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Lcon

