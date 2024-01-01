Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TV

42LF550A

LG TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    50

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO - PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema. Soccer, Game)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 7 modes (16:9, Just Scan,Original,4:3,14:9,Zoom,Cinema Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M8RR

FEATURES - USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    9 Language

FEATURES - CASUAL GAME

  • Egg Catcher, Space War, Bobble Pong

    Yes

FEATURES - EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD

    FHD(HD model is HD)

  • Language

    19ea

FEATURES - CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes(ATV Only)

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes(Manual)

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    1 / 0

  • Headphone out

    SVC Only

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In

    2(1 Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • HDMI 4K

    2(4K)

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1(RCA Analog Audio Out)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Lcon

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 