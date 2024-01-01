We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
42
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO - PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema. Soccer, Game)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 7 modes (16:9, Just Scan,Original,4:3,14:9,Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Sound Mode
Yes 5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M8RR
FEATURES - USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
9 Language
FEATURES - CASUAL GAME
-
Egg Catcher, Space War, Bobble Pong
Yes
FEATURES - EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD
FHD(HD model is HD)
-
Language
19ea
FEATURES - CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes(ATV Only)
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes(Manual)
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 / 0
-
Headphone out
SVC Only
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
2(1 Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1 (Composite)
-
HDMI 4K
2(4K)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1(RCA Analog Audio Out)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Lcon
