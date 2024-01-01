Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

42LH20R

A Television that is easy to use ∈credibly energy efficient

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Brightness ()

    500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    15000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    5

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    16:9

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    2 Way 2 Speakers

  • Surround System

    Surround MAX

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • HD Ready

    yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • AV In

    yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    yes

  • PC Audio Input

    yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV Out

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100-240Vac 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • SET

    1028X87.8X655

  • Included stand

    1028X297X715.4

TUNING ONLY CRT TV

  • System

    FVS

  • Memory Type

    ACMS+

  • No. of Program Memory

    100/181(NTSC)

  • XD Engine (XD On/Off)

    Yes

FEATURE ONLY CRT TV

  • Turbo Search System

    Yes

  • Sound Status Memory

    5 Mode

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Auto A/V

    Yes

  • SoundOutput(Max)

    10W+10W

INTERFACE ONLY CRT TV

  • AV out Rear

    1

  • Component In 1

    480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i

  • Component In 2

    480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i

