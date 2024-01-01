Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 42 inch LED TV LN5110

42LN5110

LG 42 inch LED TV LN5110

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42"

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    100 (50Hz)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

VIDEO

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Sport, Game)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    5W+5W

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

SMART SHARE

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (SD)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Key Lock/ Child Lock

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    1000

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    0 /1(V)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite, Component)

  • HDMI1.4

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

