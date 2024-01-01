We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" 1080P SMARTTV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
EDGE
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Screen Size(Inch)
42
-
Screen Size (cm)
107
-
Dynamic MCI
200
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Mode
7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Smart Enhancer /mtk
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
-
Picture In Picture
Yes
-
External Device App Download
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital(DVB-T)
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wifi
Yes (Ready, No Dongle in the Box)
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes
DVR
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
(DTV ready)
-
Watch & Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM,DTS
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Device (included USB Hub)
USB Hub
SPECIAL
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4
-
USB 2.0
3 (1: Hub)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1 (V)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN (Wired)
Yes (1)
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
S-Con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
