42" FHD LED TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
EDGE
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
3ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK,NTSC M(AV only) )
-
DVB-T
Yes
-
MPEG-4 (H.264)
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom , Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI
Yes
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
-
AV Mode
Cinema / Sport / Game
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (3D & MPEG)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes /Yes /Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Audio
Yes (MP3)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Video Codec
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.266, AVC
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP5, PCM
-
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (HD)
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Rear Cabinet Style
Metal
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker
-
Local Key Type
Soft Touch
-
Swivel (°)
(20/20)
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
CI S-Con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by
0.1W ↓(LED OFF)
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
1000.0x692.3x24.9
-
SET (w/ Stand)
1000.0x692.3x256.5
-
In Carton
1197x770x140
