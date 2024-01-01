We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Class Plasma HDTV
All Spec
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size (Class)
42" Class (41.6" Diagonal)
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
16 Bit
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)
-
Altitude
2,900m / 9,514ft
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide(DTV only), 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component/HDMI 720P,1080I,1080P,MPEG2 HD
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off)
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes /Yes /Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Audio
Yes (MP3)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Subtitle for DivX
35 Languages
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Auto Demo
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Picture Freeze
Yes
-
Rating (DTV)
Yes (by EPG)
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam
-
Quick Menu
Yes
-
UI
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker
-
Swivel (°)
(20/20)
-
Razor Frame
Yes
-
Slim Depth w/ Sky Line
Yes
-
Front Cabinet Style
Glossy
-
Cabinet Color
Black
-
Cabinet Piece
1 Piece
-
Design Type
High Glossy
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
C-con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
983.6 x 601.3 x 58
-
SET (w/ Stand)
983.6 x 655 x 246.7
