42 " Plasma TV
All Spec
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution(2D/3D)
1024x768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
1,500
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
16 Bit
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(White Wash / Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)
-
Altitude
2,900m / 9,514ft
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom , Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off)
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
HD Up-Converting (2D)
Yes
-
Zoom +/-, Screen Position
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes /Yes /Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Audio
Yes (MP3)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Video Codec
(MPEG1 , MPEG2, MPEG4, DivX 3.xx , DivX 4.xx, DivX 5.xx , DivX VOD ( DRM ) , XviD)
-
DivX Caption Fomat
*.smi/ *.srt/ *.sub(MicroDVD,SubViewer 2.0)/ *.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(DVD Subtitle System)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (SD)
-
Transmission Speed
High Speed (480Mbps)
-
Device (included USB Hub)
USB Flash Memory, Card Reader,External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)
-
Subtitle for DivX
35 Languages
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Auto Demo
Yes (XD Demo/Comfort Viewing)
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Picture Mute
Yes
-
Picture Freeze
Yes
-
Rating (DTV)
Yes (by EPG)
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Yes
WIRELESS MEDIA HUB - FRONT
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
USB 2.0 (Music / Photo / Video / Svc)
Yes
WIRELESS MEDIA HUB REAR
-
Power
Yes
-
RF In
Yes(1)
-
AV In
Yes (2 - shared w/ component)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2 - shared w/ AV In)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (3)
-
HDMI/HDCP Output
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes(1)
-
IR Blaster (IR Pass Thru in TV)
Yes (2x2)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1 - Service Only)
-
USB2.0
Yes (1 - Service Only)
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1 - Service)
-
Variable Audio Out
Yes (1)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Rear Cabinet Style
Non Glossy
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker
-
Swivel (°)
(20/20)
-
Razor Frame
Yes
-
Slim Depth w/ Sky Line
Yes
-
Front Cabinet Style
High Glossy
-
Cabinet Color
Black
-
Cabinet Piece
1 Piece
-
Stand Style / Color / Glare
Rectangular/Black/Glare
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by
0.3W ↓
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
20
-
SET (w/ stand)
21.5
-
In Carton
25
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
987.6 x 608.9 x 52.5
-
SET (w/ Stand)
987.6x662.8x230
-
In Carton
1085 x 750 x 228
