LG TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
49
-
Resolution
55/49/42 : 1920x1080 32H : 1366x768
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVBT/T2
BROADCASTING SYSTEM - TELETEXT
-
Pages
2,000 page
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Yes( Flof)
VIDEO - PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wallmounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes(32"HD)
FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M1A
-
Flash
1GB
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - RECORDING
-
① External Hard Drive
Yes(DTV only)
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - TIME SHIFT (LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
① External Hard Drive
Yes(DTV only)
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
① Manual
Yes
-
② TV Guide
Yes
FEATURES - SCREEN SHARE
-
- MHL
Yes(2.0)
FEATURES - USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
15 Language
FEATURES - CASUAL GAME
-
Valentine, Bobble pong, Monster World
Yes
FEATURES - SPECIAL (OLED, LED, LCD)
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
FEATURES - EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD
FHD(HD model is HD)
-
Language
JA : 12ea(Farsi : IR Only) IL : 10ea
FEATURES - CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes(ATV Only)
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE
-
HDMI 4K
1(4K)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 / 0
-
Headphone out
1
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
2(Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(H, 32H)
-
HDMI 4K
1(4K)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
Accessory Profile
-
Local Key Type
Jog Stick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Lcon
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
What people are saying
