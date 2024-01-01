50” HD PLASMA TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 50PA4500 HD PLASMA TV
All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    NTSC

  • Digital

    ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM (1 Tuner)

PLASMA SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size (Class)

    50" Class (49.9" Diagonal)

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    5 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Set by Program/4:3/ Cinema Zoom)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

    Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)

  • AV Mode

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock/ Child Lock

    Yes

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Swivel (°)

    (20/20)

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

