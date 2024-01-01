We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50” HD PLASMA TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
NTSC
-
Digital
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM (1 Tuner)
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size (Class)
50" Class (49.9" Diagonal)
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
5 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Set by Program/4:3/ Cinema Zoom)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (°)
(20/20)
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
