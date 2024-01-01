50" Class Plasma HDTV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

PLASMA SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size (Class)

    50" Class (49.9" Diagonal)

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Panel Output)

    16 Bit

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)

  • Altitude

    2,900m / 9,514ft

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    7 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide(DTV only), 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component/HDMI 720P,1080I,1080P,MPEG2 HD

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off)

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1024 x 768 @ 60Hz

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    10 Bit

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    infinite Surround

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes /Yes /Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Audio

    Yes (MP3)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Divx HD

  • Subtitle for DivX

    35 Languages

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Auto Demo

    Yes

  • e-Streamer

    Yes

  • Picture Freeze

    Yes

  • Rating (DTV)

    Yes (by EPG)

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2000

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

  • UI

    Yes

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speaker

  • Swivel (°)

    (20/20)

  • Razor Frame

    Yes

  • Slim Depth w/ Sky Line

    Yes

  • Front Cabinet Style

    Glossy

  • Cabinet Color

    Black

  • Cabinet Piece

    1 Piece

  • Design Type

    High Glossy

REMOTE CONTROLLER

  • Type

    C-con

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    1168 x 704 x 53

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    1168 x 758 x 297

