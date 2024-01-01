We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 50 inch Plasma TV PN4500
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size (cm)
126
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
Screen Size(Inch)
50
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Yes (Normal / Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)
-
Altitude
2,900m / 9,514ft
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/ECO/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p),Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p),RF (1080i / 720p)
-
AV Mode
Off / Cinema / Game
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speakers
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EM/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE/Arabic+Per
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes
-
USB 2.0
0
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite, Component)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (Left/Right)
Yes (-20 ~ +20)
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
-
Local Key Type
Tact
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Conventional Remote
L-con
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Factory) On Power Mode
275W
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Set - Weight - 1) SET (w/o stand)
24
-
Set - (kg) - 2) w/ stand
25.4
-
Set - 3) in Carton
30.6
-
Set - WxHxD - 1) SET (w/o stand)
1168x698.6x57
-
Set - (mm) - 2) w/ Stand
1168x755.4x292.7
-
Set -3) in Carton
1330x817x228
