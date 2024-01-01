50 " Plasma TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PLASMA SPECIFICATION

  • Resolution(2D/3D)

    1024x768

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    1,500

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Panel Output)

    16 Bit

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (White Wash / Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes (600Hz Max Sub Field Driving)

  • Altitude

    2,900m / 9,514ft

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/Photo)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

    Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • HD Up-Converting (2D)

    Yes

  • Zoom +/-, Screen Position

    Yes

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1024 x 768 @ 60Hz

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    10 Bit

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    infinite Surround

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes /Yes /Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Audio

    Yes (MP3)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Video Codec

    (MPEG1 , MPEG2, MPEG4, DivX 3.xx , DivX 4.xx, DivX 5.xx , DivX VOD ( DRM ) , XviD)

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (SD)

  • Transmission Speed

    High Speed (480Mbps)

  • Device (included USB Hub)

    USB Flash Memory, Card Reader,External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)

  • Subtitle for DivX

    35 Languages

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Auto Demo

    Yes (XD Demo/Comfort Viewing)

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • e-Streamer

    Yes

  • Picture Mute

    Yes

  • Picture Freeze

    Yes

  • Rating (DTV)

    Yes (by EPG)

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2000

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Yes

WIRELESS MEDIA HUB - FRONT

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 (Music / Photo / Video / Svc)

    Yes

WIRELESS MEDIA HUB REAR

  • Power

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes(1)

  • AV In

    Yes (2 - shared w/ component)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2 - shared w/ AV In)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (3)

  • HDMI/HDCP Output

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes(1)

  • IR Blaster (IR Pass Thru in TV)

    Yes (2x2)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1 - Service Only)

  • USB2.0

    Yes (1 - Service Only)

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1 - Service)

  • Variable Audio Out

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Rear Cabinet Style

    Non Glossy

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speaker

  • Swivel (°)

    (20/20)

  • Razor Frame

    Yes

  • Slim Depth w/ Sky Line

    Yes

  • Front Cabinet Style

    High Glossy

  • Cabinet Color

    Black

  • Cabinet Piece

    1 Piece

  • Stand Style / Color / Glare

    Rectangular/Black/Glare

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by

    0.3W ↓

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    27.3

  • SET (w/ stand)

    29.6

  • In Carton

    34.7

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    1176.1x716.5x52.5

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    1176.1x774.7x289.8

  • In Carton

    1330.0x843.0x253.0

