50" Pentouch TV
All Spec
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution(2D/3D)
1024x768
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
AR Filter
Yes
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
16 Bit
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Yes (White Wash / Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m / 9,514ft
-
Life Span (Hrs)
100,000 Hrs(APS Mode/Brighteness 50%/Panel Only)
TOUCH SPECIFICATION
-
Response Time
150ms
-
Touch Resolution
4.6mm(H) x 2.3mm(V)
-
Touch Frequency
60Hz
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom , Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Mode
10 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/THX Cinema/ THX Bright Room/Sports/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High) (ATV : Auto/Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Zoom +/-, Screen Position
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes /Yes /Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC-M
-
Digital(DVB-T)
Yes
-
Digital(MHEG)
Yes
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Audio
Yes (MP3)
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Video Codec
MPEG1/MPEG2: DAT, MPG, MPEG, TS, TRP, VOB, MKV, DivX, AVI ,MPEG4: MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI ,H.264: TS, TRP, MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI
-
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (HD)
-
Transmission Speed
High Speed (480Mbps)
-
Device (included USB Hub)
USB Flash Memory, Card Reader,External HDD,File system(FAT32,NTFS) : NTFS is read only
-
Subtitle for DivX
A-ASIA(9) English, French,Russian,Thai,Hebrew,Arab, Parsi, Krudish,Veitnam
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Auto Demo
Yes
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Picture Mute
Yes
-
Picture Freeze
Yes
-
Rating (DTV)
Yes (by EPG)
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Touch Mode
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
Max 2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam
-
Quick Menu
Yes
-
UI
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1) Share with component
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1 - Service)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Rear Cabinet Style
Non Glossy
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker
-
Razor Frame
Yes
-
Slim Depth w/ Sky Line
Yes
-
Front Cabinet Style
Hair Line Texture
-
Cabinet Color
Titan siver
-
Cabinet Piece
1 Piece
-
Stand Style / Color / Glare
Rectangular/Black/Glare
-
Design Type
Normal
-
RoHS
Yes
-
UL Standard
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
-
Wall-mounting Bracket Model Name
PSW 400B/BG
-
Local Key Type
Touch Sensor
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
S-con(Pentouch)
PEN
-
In packing
1
-
RF sync
2.4GHz
-
charge
USB
-
Power Consumption
34mAh
-
Weight
36.34g
RF DONGLE
-
In packing
1
-
RF
2.4GHz
-
Jack Interface
USB(PC)
SOFTWARE/ LANGUAGE
-
Contents
Touch SW
-
Language
EN/SP/FR/GE/PO/TH/MA/IN/RU/HE/Arabic + Parsi + Kurdish+Vietnam
-
OS
WinXP 32bit, WinVista 32/64bit, Win7 32/64bit
-
PC requirements
CPU Dual Core,RAM 1GB,CPU 1GHz,HDD 100MB
-
Multi Touch
Max 2 Pen
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Consumption (Average)
177
-
Stand-by
0.3W ↓
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
27.4
-
SET (w/ stand)
29.4
-
In Carton
34.8
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
1168.7x712.2x52.5
-
SET (w/ Stand)
1168.7x777x349.2
-
In Carton
1264x800x308
